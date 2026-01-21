Business
Pay-As-You-Go Wi-Fi set to expand Safaricom broadband
The upcoming service will provide Wi-Fi access on an hourly, daily, or weekly basis, similar to the model that has long driven mobile data usage in Kenya.
The upcoming service will provide Wi-Fi access on an hourly, daily, or weekly basis, similar to the model that has long driven mobile data usage in Kenya.
Safaricom had earlier confirmed that all M-Pesa services, including airtime purchases, would be out of reach during that short period as it works on the platform.