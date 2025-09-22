Tokyo 2025: Kenya secures record medal haul, finishes second
The country’s dominance was led by five golden women and one golden man, sweeping all women’s middle- and long-distance events from 800m to the marathon
The country’s dominance was led by five golden women and one golden man, sweeping all women’s middle- and long-distance events from 800m to the marathon
Hodgkinson battled for the final 100 metres, but Odira came striding around the outside and crossed the line in first place.
Sports CS Salim Mvurya confirmed that Kenya has begun the pre-qualification process with World Athletics, joining a competitive field that includes Ethiopia, the UK, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and India.
Chebet, who won the 10,000m earlier in the championships, added the 5000m title to her collection, replicating her double victory from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while Wanyonyi prevailed with a new Championship record.
The 21-year-old Kenyan fended off a strong charge from Canada’s Marco Arop, the defending champion, and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati, who surged late to snatch silver in 1:41.90. Arop settled for bronze in 1:41.95.
Chebet beat her teammate and close friend Faith Kipyegon, winner of the 1500m at the championships and the defending champion at this distance.
If ever there were a case in which two people deserve Gold it is Kipyegon and Chebet, but one of the two great athletes will end the day supreme in what should be a dramatic race at a fully sold out national stadium in Tokyo Japan.
Day six of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo Japan, Thursday 18 September 2025, will feature four finals, including the men's javelin throw, where Kenya's Julius Yego will compete for a chance to win an elusive Gold Medal.