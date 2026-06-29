Infographics
Most watched sporting events globally
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
The 129.9-km stage from Albertville to La Plagne was due to include the ascent of the Col des Saisies, but the climb has now been scrapped to avoid the affected zone
"Privitera apparently hit a speed bump and lost control of his bike,"