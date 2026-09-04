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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Trade and Industry

Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning
News

Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning

Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises

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Sony Sugar MD Pamela Jane Odhiambo appears before the National Assembly Trade Committee on 5th August, 2026, in Parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
Counties

Sugar millers defend imports, blame smuggling for industry woes

Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.

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Mbadi defends Sh104 million sugar import tax waiver before MPs
Business

Mbadi defends Sh104 million sugar import tax waiver before MPs

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mbadi said the exemption from the Import Declaration Fee (IDF) and Railway Development Levy (RDL) followed consultations involving the National Treasury, the ministries responsible for Agriculture and Trade, and other government agencies.

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Government to roll out digital IDs for online traders
News

Government to roll out digital IDs for online traders

According to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, the government plans to implement a digital seller identity system alongside a national e-commerce trustmark to help verify trader credentials, establish accountability, and build trust in online platforms.

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