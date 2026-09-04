Kenya welcomes African Growth and Opportunity Act extension by US to 2028
The Government said the extension was particularly important for Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, one of the country’s biggest beneficiaries of AGOA.
The Government said the extension was particularly important for Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, one of the country’s biggest beneficiaries of AGOA.
Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises
CS Kinyanjui noted that Kenya needed to recognise the economic value embedded in locally developed products and use intellectual property protection to distinguish them from competing products in global markets
The proposal is contained in the Kenya Intellectual Property Bill, 2026, which seeks to place the country’s intellectual property laws under one framework.
Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.
Lawmakers scrutinised the State Department for Industry over duty-free raw sugar import records, including inconsistencies on whether consignments were from Brazil or South Africa, and asked for documentation and safeguards before the inquiry concludes.
Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mbadi said the exemption from the Import Declaration Fee (IDF) and Railway Development Levy (RDL) followed consultations involving the National Treasury, the ministries responsible for Agriculture and Trade, and other government agencies.
The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry warns the Middle East crisis is disrupting maritime and air cargo routes, delaying shipments and raising freight and fuel costs, threatening billions in annual export revenue. Measures are underway to cushion exporters.
In a statement on Saturday, October 4, Kuria said he had envisioned a rapidly industrialising nation driven by investment, innovation and job creation for young people.
According to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, the government plans to implement a digital seller identity system alongside a national e-commerce trustmark to help verify trader credentials, establish accountability, and build trust in online platforms.