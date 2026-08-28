Global Affairs
King Oyo, who ascended Tooro throne at age three, dies at 34
King Oyo died on Thursday at the age of 34, with the announcement made by Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki.
King Oyo died on Thursday at the age of 34, with the announcement made by Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki.
Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation, Saleshando said the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which governed the country for decades, benefited from the influence of former President Seretse Khama, who was also a chief.
According to the elders, the office exists to safeguard the interests, traditions and unity of the Luo people while also offering guidance on important issues affecting the community and the country.