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New police uniform unveiled: 7 changes Kenyans should know
The redesigned Kenya Police Service uniform brings back the two-colour combination that was replaced by the mainly deep-blue outfit introduced in 2018.
The redesigned Kenya Police Service uniform brings back the two-colour combination that was replaced by the mainly deep-blue outfit introduced in 2018.
NTSA Coast Region Head Douglas Nyagwoka said the target could only be achieved if drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians took responsibility for their conduct on the roads.