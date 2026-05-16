News
Government extends NGO transition period to PBO by one year
The extension gives NGOs additional time to comply with the requirements of the law, which regulates the registration and operations of public benefits organizations in the country.
The extension gives NGOs additional time to comply with the requirements of the law, which regulates the registration and operations of public benefits organizations in the country.
To allow more learners to report and complete placement, authorities said reporting timelines have been extended following concerns raised by stakeholders.
The worrying trend has sparked concerns over rising inequality in school preferences and cast doubt on the readiness of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) transition.
Despite the exit from retail banking, Standard Chartered reaffirmed its commitment to Tanzania, where it has operated since 1917.