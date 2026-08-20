TIFA: Maize flour price drops as cost-of-living worries deepen
The average cost of a kilogramme of sifted maize flour dropped by 44 cents, from Sh160.22 in June 2025 to Sh159.78 in June 2026.
The average cost of a kilogramme of sifted maize flour dropped by 44 cents, from Sh160.22 in June 2025 to Sh159.78 in June 2026.
Under the new review, motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Sh214.03 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh222.86 for Diesel and Sh191.38 for Kerosene.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded an annual inflation rate of 8.6 per cent, while transport costs increased by 16.1 per cent. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels registered a 3.4 per cent rise over the same period.
Kenya’s chamber of commerce warns that rising fuel costs, driven by global shocks and domestic taxes, are raising inflation risks, transport fares and production costs, and urges urgent structural reforms.
Northern Kenya continues to record the highest fuel prices. In Lodwar, super petrol is Sh213.93, diesel Sh213.72, and kerosene Sh159.90, driven by the cost of transporting fuel to remote and arid areas.