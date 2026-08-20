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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

transport costs

How fuel prices will retail in major towns
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How fuel prices will retail in major towns

Northern Kenya continues to record the highest fuel prices. In Lodwar, super petrol is Sh213.93, diesel Sh213.72, and kerosene Sh159.90, driven by the cost of transporting fuel to remote and arid areas.

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