Ichung’wah tells leaders to condemn incitement, not defend suspects
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, Ichung'wah said politicians should reject divisive rhetoric that threatens national cohesion.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, Ichung'wah said politicians should reject divisive rhetoric that threatens national cohesion.
The National Assembly Speaker cautioned politicians against making statements that could incite violence, particularly among young people, saying leaders have a duty to safeguard peace and national cohesion.
While addressing residents, the President called for calm and national cohesion, warning against leaders who promote ethnic divisions for political gain. He said unity remains key to national stability and progress, insisting that Kenyans must protect it at all costs.
Sankok warned that attempts to revive ethnic politics risk failing to reflect what is currently happening among young voters, saying leaders should instead respond to issues of governance, service delivery and accountability.
Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso has quit active politics in Kenya, citing voter behaviour, campaign financing hurdles and tribal dynamics, and will now focus on business while remaining engaged only as a voter.