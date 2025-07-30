Global Affairs
Tsunami makes its way across the Pacific, waves hitting the US West Coast
Wednesday's temblor flooded ports, damaged buildings and injured several people, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
Wednesday's temblor flooded ports, damaged buildings and injured several people, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, based in Honolulu, added that waves measuring one to three metres could also affect the US territory of Guam.
The ban was imposed in 2023 after Japan began releasing over a million tonnes of treated waste water from the tsunami-damaged plant into the Pacific Ocean—an operation set to continue for up to 30 years.