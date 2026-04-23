Tuko Kadi founder raises alarm over fraud and infiltration
Tuko Kadi founder Ademba Allans has cautioned the public over what he says is growing misuse of the movement as it expands rapidly among young peopl
Tuko Kadi founder Ademba Allans has cautioned the public over what he says is growing misuse of the movement as it expands rapidly among young peopl
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Allans addressed allegations circulating online that the initiative is backed by organisations such as Open Society and individuals linked to political interests.
According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, as of March 24, 2026, about 250,391 new voters have been registered since the continuous registration exercise began on September 29, 2025. This falls short of the national target of 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Tuko Kadi leader Ademba Allans says over 50,000 young Kenyans have registered to vote in a week, as the citizen-led campaign targets one million new voters nationwide before registration ends.
The remarks come shortly after President Ruto publicly declared his readiness for the next election cycle while on a four-day development tour in the Nyanza region. During his engagements, he embraced the youth-driven “Niko Kadi” message, which encourages voter registration and participation among young people.
The president’s remarks come amid the rising popularity of the “tuko kadi” slogan, which has become a rallying cry for youth engagement in the upcoming 2027 elections.