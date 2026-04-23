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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

tuko kadi

How 'Tuko Kadi' turned youth online activism into voter action
News

How 'Tuko Kadi' turned youth online activism into voter action

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, as of March 24, 2026, about 250,391 new voters have been registered since the continuous registration exercise began on September 29, 2025. This falls short of the national target of 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Yako ni Red Card: Gachagua tells Ruto he's headed home in 2027
Politics

Yako ni Red Card: Gachagua tells Ruto he's headed home in 2027

The remarks come shortly after President Ruto publicly declared his readiness for the next election cycle while on a four-day development tour in the Nyanza region. During his engagements, he embraced the youth-driven “Niko Kadi” message, which encourages voter registration and participation among young people.

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