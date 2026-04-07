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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Rwandan President Paul Kagame during a past event marking the Rwandan genocide. PHOTO/Reuters
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Rwanda to commemorate 1994 Genocide amid regional tiffs

Every year, Rwanda marks 'Kwibuka', 'Remembrance' in Kinyarwanda- a sombre 100-day commemoration of the genocide which began on 7 April 1994. President Paul Kagame is expected to pay his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the site where more than 250,000 victims are believed to be buried.

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