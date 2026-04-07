Kagame calls for unity and regional cooperation during 32nd commemoration of Kwibuka
Kwibuka, which means “to remember” in Kinyarwanda, is an annual period of mourning and reflection observed across Rwanda and by the global community.
Kwibuka, which means “to remember” in Kinyarwanda, is an annual period of mourning and reflection observed across Rwanda and by the global community.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used the occasion on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to remember the victims and acknowledge the resilience of survivors, while pointing to the lessons the world must draw from one of the most tragic events in modern history.
Every year, Rwanda marks 'Kwibuka', 'Remembrance' in Kinyarwanda- a sombre 100-day commemoration of the genocide which began on 7 April 1994. President Paul Kagame is expected to pay his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the site where more than 250,000 victims are believed to be buried.