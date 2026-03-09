Education and Career
KUCCPS opens applications for May 2026 TVET intake
The programmes are offered in National Polytechnics, Technical Training Institutes, Institutes of Science and Technology, and other accredited technical colleges.
The programmes are offered in National Polytechnics, Technical Training Institutes, Institutes of Science and Technology, and other accredited technical colleges.
The fee, which covers assessment charges, will be enforced starting May 2026 and is part of the government’s effort to expand access to practical skills education.
KNEC has directed that individual candidates will not receive the certificates directly. Instead, the documents will be distributed through the respective colleges, which are required to coordinate with the council to facilitate collection.