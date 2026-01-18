AU Commission commends Uganda elections, congratulates Museveni on re-election
The African Union Commission Chair further reiterated the AU’s broader commitment to supporting democratic governance across the continent.
The African Union Commission Chair further reiterated the AU’s broader commitment to supporting democratic governance across the continent.
Uganda's flag, created when the country achieved independence from Britain in 1962, has stripes of black to represent Africa, yellow for its sunshine, and red to represent African brotherhood, with a grey crowned crane overlaid.
In a statement issued on January 8, the coalition highlighted a growing pattern of violence, restrictions on political participation, and heavy military involvement in what should be a civilian-led electoral process.
The mission includes 84 short-term observers with diverse professional backgrounds, including diplomats accredited to the AU, election management officials, civil society representatives, human rights experts, and specialists in media, gender, and youth engagement.
Uganda’s Electoral Commission condemned violence at Robert Kyagulanyi’s Gulu rally, ordered a police investigation, and urged all political actors and security agencies to uphold peaceful, lawful campaigns nationwide.