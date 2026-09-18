Commentary
Is Kenya’s mainstream media becoming a boys’ club?
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
Gachagua claimed journalists covering corruption, alleged abuse of the rule of law, and misuse of public resources were operating under constant intimidation