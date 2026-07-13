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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Uganda Rally

Kavisi, Aswani ready for ARC2 in Uganda
Sports

Kavisi, Aswani ready for ARC2 in Uganda

Kavisi's bid for ARC2 aspirations are set to take off as, together with his partner Aswani, they will be competing in that class, the ARC2, both focusing on representing their partners and giving back to the community.

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