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Hinga marks 21st birthday with victory in Rwanda
Speaking after the race on Sunday, Hinga admitted he had not expected such an impressive result on his rally debut.
Speaking after the race on Sunday, Hinga admitted he had not expected such an impressive result on his rally debut.
The rally will feature 12 stages, covering a competitive distance of 201.85km and a total distance of 569.16km.
Kavisi's bid for ARC2 aspirations are set to take off as, together with his partner Aswani, they will be competing in that class, the ARC2, both focusing on representing their partners and giving back to the community.