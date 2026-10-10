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Ethiopia threatens self-defence as Eritrea faces invasion accusations
In a letter dated 8 October, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrean forces of advancing as far as 60km (37 miles) into Tigray.
In a letter dated 8 October, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrean forces of advancing as far as 60km (37 miles) into Tigray.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Sunday that the government strongly condemned the renewed piracy threat.
Kalonzo said the controversial mission appeared to sidestep both parliamentary and judicial oversight.
President Stubb said Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are among the African countries best placed to help shape a new world order.