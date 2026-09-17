Ruto: Broad-Based coalition has practical plan to transform Kenya
Speaking in Karachuonyo, Homa Bay County on Thursday, Ruto said the coalition was focused on delivering development rather than promoting tribalism and hatred.
Speaking in Karachuonyo, Homa Bay County on Thursday, Ruto said the coalition was focused on delivering development rather than promoting tribalism and hatred.
Speaking during Katiba@16 celebrations in Nairobi on Thursday, the President said the anniversary should be more than an annual commemoration and instead provide an opportunity to assess the country's constitutional journey.
The Government Spokesperson said the opposition should position itself as a government in waiting and give Kenyans enough information to judge whether it is prepared to take over.
The President explained that his administration had undertaken major reforms to transform the country’s healthcare system, including increased financing, digitalisation, expanded community health services, improved medicine supplies and strengthened emergency care
President Ruto warned that some hospitals were still unlawfully charging patients despite government funding arrangements already covering the services.
In a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Willow Health Media CEO Dr. Mercy Korir said accurate health information helps people seek proper care, while misinformation can push them to unsafe alternatives.