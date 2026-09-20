Global Affairs
Trump to appoint new AI adviser amid risks of rapid growth
Trump made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday but did not provide details on who would fill the position or how the proposed AI force would operate.
Trump made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday but did not provide details on who would fill the position or how the proposed AI force would operate.
In a phone conversation between the two leaders, President Xi said the current state of bilateral ties has been welcomed not only by both nations but also by the broader international community.