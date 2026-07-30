Education and Career
Utumishi Girls turns to prayer as recovery from deadly fire continue
Principal Rufina Nkonge said the gathering marks the school's first prayer day since learning resumed after the institution reopened in phases on July 2.
Principal Rufina Nkonge said the gathering marks the school's first prayer day since learning resumed after the institution reopened in phases on July 2.
State Counsel Emma Bosire told the court that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had completed its investigations and was prepared to proceed with charges against the eight students.