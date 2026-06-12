How Sh4.8 trillion 2026/27 budget will be financed
Even with the expected revenue and grants, the budget will still face a financing gap of Sh1.146 trillion, forcing the government to seek both local and foreign borrowing to bridge the shortfall.
Even with the expected revenue and grants, the budget will still face a financing gap of Sh1.146 trillion, forcing the government to seek both local and foreign borrowing to bridge the shortfall.
Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026, the Affordable Housing Fund Board defended the controversial housing levy, sought expanded enforcement powers for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and pushed back against proposed tax changes that it warned could sharply increase the cost of houses.
Some participants also raised objections to taxes on betting winnings, saying such earnings are relied upon by many households as a source of income and should not be further reduced through additional deductions.
The weaker performance comes at a time when the government is under growing pressure to ease tax burdens, especially on salaries through pay-as-you-earn (PAYE), in response to rising living costs affecting households across the country.
TAccording to the ministry, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 10 percent between March and April 2026, while Diesel recorded a rise of more than 20 percent over the same period. Kerosene posted a smaller increase during the review window