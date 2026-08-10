Corridors of Justice
Victoria Mutiso murder case: Three suspects detained for 30 days
Police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and his co-accused, Daniel Njoroge and Kevin Kinuthia, were arraigned on Monday after their arrest on August 7, 2026.
Police officer Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and his co-accused, Daniel Njoroge and Kevin Kinuthia, were arraigned on Monday after their arrest on August 7, 2026.
The former Deputy President said he was prepared to assist investigators with any information in his possession but maintained that detectives should come to him rather than require him to appear at their offices