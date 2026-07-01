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Arsenal defender red-carded for covering his mouth
The 24-year-old covered his mouth while speaking to Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez during stoppage time in the second half, as Ecuador headed out of the tournament.
The 24-year-old covered his mouth while speaking to Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez during stoppage time in the second half, as Ecuador headed out of the tournament.
Despite their dominance, Turkey failed to convert chances into goals. A deflected header from Mert Muldur struck both the crossbar and the post, while Merih Demiral forced a save from goalkeeper Orlando Gill after the break.