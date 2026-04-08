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DCI launches probe into attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi
Authorities indicated that the motive behind the attack remains unclear, but assured the public that significant progress is being made through forensic analysis.
Authorities indicated that the motive behind the attack remains unclear, but assured the public that significant progress is being made through forensic analysis.
According to the Senator’s aide, he was on a routine visit to Acacia for personal grooming (to take a shave) before proceeding to Java restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted cordially with members of the public for about 30 minutes.