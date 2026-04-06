Global Affairs
Hungary alleges plot to blow up gas pipeline ahead of election
The discovery in a border area of neighbouring Serbia comes as Orban's party is badly trailing in opinion polls ahead of crucial elections next Sunday.
The discovery in a border area of neighbouring Serbia comes as Orban's party is badly trailing in opinion polls ahead of crucial elections next Sunday.
The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia had issued ultimatums to Ukraine over oil supplies, heightening tensions over energy flows disrupted by the ongoing war with Russia.