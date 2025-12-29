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From Slovenia to Denmark: High-profile visits to Kenya in 2025
Each visit offered a platform to deepen partnerships, promote development, and showcase Kenya’s growing influence on the global stage.
Each visit offered a platform to deepen partnerships, promote development, and showcase Kenya’s growing influence on the global stage.
According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), visitor entries through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Moi International Airport, and other borders rose by 48.1 percent, reaching 1.8 million compared to 1.27 million over the same period last year.
Only visitors who have booked and paid for eCitizen tickets will be allowed to enter the park through the Nderit Gate from 6 am to 6 pm.