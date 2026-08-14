Safaricom names two Vodacom bosses to board as two directors exit
Their appointment comes alongside the resignation of James Ludlow and Dr (Eng) John Kipngetich Mosonik, who also left their positions as Non-Executive Directors on August 13.
Their appointment comes alongside the resignation of James Ludlow and Dr (Eng) John Kipngetich Mosonik, who also left their positions as Non-Executive Directors on August 13.
Safaricom dealers have petitioned Parliament over the planned 15 percent state divestiture, warning it could alter the partner business model, hurt SMEs, and affect financial inclusion and digital services.
According to the Treasury, funds raised from the transaction will be channelled to priority sectors including energy, roads, water, airports and digital infrastructure.
Mbadi explained that relying on projected future dividends assumes Safaricom will maintain its current profitability, which is not guaranteed.
Safaricom has disclosed a Sh204.3 billion deal for Vodafone Kenya to buy the State’s 15% stake and a Sh68.1 billion Vodacom reorganisation, triggering takeover rules and multiple regulatory approvals.