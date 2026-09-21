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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

voters’ register

High Court opens door for parties to scrutinise IEBC voter system
Corridors of Justice

High Court opens door for parties to scrutinise IEBC voter system

Justice Gregory Mutai issued the interim order while hearing a petition filed by advocate Gilbert Njoroge, who is challenging aspects of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s voter registration technology and its compliance with legal requirements on the publication of the voters’ register.

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Gachagua calls on IEBC to scrap Miru tender, upgrade current system
2027 Election

Gachagua calls on IEBC to scrap Miru tender, upgrade current system

Gachagua, who made the allegations in a statement on social media, also claimed that IEBC officials who refused to endorse the specifications were victimised and transferred, warning that changing the election management system less than a year before the polls could disrupt preparations and interfere with the voters’ register.

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Opposition leaders demand urgent IEBC talks over voter register concerns
News

Opposition leaders demand urgent IEBC talks over voter register concerns

The leaders, led by DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua and Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said they want a formal meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission within two weeks. They accused President William Ruto of attempting to influence the commission in order to gain political advantage ahead of the election.

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