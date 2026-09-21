Election results at risk of manipulation without strong party agents, Advocate warns
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
Justice Gregory Mutai issued the interim order while hearing a petition filed by advocate Gilbert Njoroge, who is challenging aspects of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s voter registration technology and its compliance with legal requirements on the publication of the voters’ register.
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, the coalition said the reforms were necessary to guarantee credible, transparent and accountable elections.
Gachagua, who made the allegations in a statement on social media, also claimed that IEBC officials who refused to endorse the specifications were victimised and transferred, warning that changing the election management system less than a year before the polls could disrupt preparations and interfere with the voters’ register.
The leaders, led by DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua and Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said they want a formal meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission within two weeks. They accused President William Ruto of attempting to influence the commission in order to gain political advantage ahead of the election.