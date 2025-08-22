News
Murkomen puts on notice Miraa transporters over deadly crashes
The CS lamented that miraa transporters have not honored a call to have a sit-down with security officials in order to find a way forward.
The CS lamented that miraa transporters have not honored a call to have a sit-down with security officials in order to find a way forward.
The symposium is part of Kirinyaga County’s broader strategy to build a farming culture that is environmentally responsible and health-conscious, with long-term benefits for future generations.