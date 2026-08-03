England's FA to withdraw support for Fifa president Infantino
Fifa and Infantino wanted to create a commercial subsidiary to run its main events, including its World Cups, and external investors would have been able to buy stakes in it.
Fifa and Infantino wanted to create a commercial subsidiary to run its main events, including its World Cups, and external investors would have been able to buy stakes in it.
The semi-finals are set for 26 March, with the finals played five days later on 31 March.
The PCC system, launched 12 years ago to improve local oversight of police forces, allows commissioners to set budgets, appoint chief constables, and produce policing strategies for their areas. Despite its intended purpose, the Home Office said public recognition of PCCs remains very low, with less than one in five voters able to name their commissioner.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation for the shared benefit of their people, with a focus on delivering tangible development results and safeguarding the planet.