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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Wales

UK Government moves to abolish police and crime commissioners
Global Affairs

UK Government moves to abolish police and crime commissioners

The PCC system, launched 12 years ago to improve local oversight of police forces, allows commissioners to set budgets, appoint chief constables, and produce policing strategies for their areas. Despite its intended purpose, the Home Office said public recognition of PCCs remains very low, with less than one in five voters able to name their commissioner.

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