News
Ex-Bungoma Governor Wangamati freed on Sh5 million bond
The ex-county chief had been charged with Sh26 million fraud alongside ten individuals and eight companies in a case involving 27 counts of corruption-related offences.
The ex-county chief had been charged with Sh26 million fraud alongside ten individuals and eight companies in a case involving 27 counts of corruption-related offences.
Prosecutors say Wangamati and his co-accused used fake certificates between 2018 and 2021 to win multimillion-shilling road and construction tenders.
EACC said its investigations point to irregular procurement, conflict of interest, and questionable payments to companies linked to the former governor’s associates.
The probe revealed that Governor Barchok allegedly received 2.75 million shillings from companies that conducted business with Bomet County