Today In History
Remembering Wangari Maathai 15 years after her death
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
The approval followed a report by the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, which found Mama Ida suitable for the post.