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Court frees former DP Gachagua allies on bail in anti-terror case
Magistrate Gideon Kiage ruled that there were no justifiable grounds to continue holding the accused, despite the seriousness of the charges brought against them.
Magistrate Gideon Kiage ruled that there were no justifiable grounds to continue holding the accused, despite the seriousness of the charges brought against them.
Thiga made it clear that recent arrests would not deter the youth from pushing forward with their demands.