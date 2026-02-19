Kanjama beats Wanyama to clinch LSK presidential seat
Kanjama secured the top seat after garnering 3,728 votes.
Kanjama secured the top seat after garnering 3,728 votes.
. As a member of José Mourinho’s treble‑winning Inter Milan side in 2010, Mariga etched his name into Kenyan football history, a feat Victor says places his brother a notch above.
The council offers a platform for active players to voice their concerns on key issues such as employment standards, the international match calendar, player welfare, and online abuse.
In a statement shared on Saturday, Mariga confirmed the loss and said funeral arrangements were underway.
Head coach Benni McCarthy included Wanyama in the squad released on Monday, marking the midfielder’s first call-up since announcing his retirement from international football in 2021.