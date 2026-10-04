Politics
UDA opens 24-hour window for challenges to grassroots election results
The disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address provided by the committee, [email protected].
The disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address provided by the committee, [email protected].
In a notice dated September 24, the board said it had reviewed the initial timetable and made changes to the dates on which the affected members will elect or establish party officials at ward level.
In a Gazette Notice dated July 10, 2026, Mvurya said the postponement was necessary to ensure compliance with voter education requirements under Regulation 21 of the National Youth Council (Election of Certain Council Members) Regulations, 2021.