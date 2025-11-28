News
DCP's David Wanyoike Warui wins Kariobangi North with 2,282 votes
The by-election was held following the death of former ward representative Joel Munuve, creating a contest that drew interest from various parties and independent candidates.
The by-election was held following the death of former ward representative Joel Munuve, creating a contest that drew interest from various parties and independent candidates.
Relatives of the late Simon Warui said they were shocked to learn of his passing after tracing him to Mombasa, days after he had been reported missing in Nairobi.