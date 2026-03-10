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Flood alert issued as River Tana water levels rise in Garissa
Daud Ahmed, the Garissa branch coordinator of the Kenya Red Cross Society, warned that communities in low-lying areas should take early precautions as the river continues to swell.
Daud Ahmed, the Garissa branch coordinator of the Kenya Red Cross Society, warned that communities in low-lying areas should take early precautions as the river continues to swell.
Lake Naivasha Basin Landscape Association (LANABLA) Chairperson Dan Karanja Nyoro described the situation as a “ticking time bomb,” cautioning that pollution and displacement could intensify if no urgent action is taken.