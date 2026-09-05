Rift Valley
Ruto warns against ‘blackmail’ as Magadi contract dispute deepens
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
Data from the Water Services Regulatory Board shows that almost half of all treated water never turns into revenue, with non-revenue water averaging 48 percent.
The suspect, who serves as a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on March 23, 2026, following a complaint from a member of the public.