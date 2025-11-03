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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Wayne Rooney

Rooney has zero faith in Amorim
Sports

Rooney has zero faith in Amorim

Amorim has taken 34 points from his 33 Premier League games in charge following Saturday's 3-1 loss at Brentford and is yet to oversee consecutive top-flight wins.

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