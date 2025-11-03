Sports
Van Dijk fires back at Rooney, labels his critique "lazy"
The Reds’ captain insisted the blame game is an easy headline, but it doesn’t reflect what’s happening inside Liverpool’s dressing room.
The Reds’ captain insisted the blame game is an easy headline, but it doesn’t reflect what’s happening inside Liverpool’s dressing room.
Bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Goodison Park in 2002, Rooney’s raw power, nose for goal, and competitive fire earned him a blockbuster move to Manchester United in 2004.
Amorim has taken 34 points from his 33 Premier League games in charge following Saturday's 3-1 loss at Brentford and is yet to oversee consecutive top-flight wins.