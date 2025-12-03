Sports
Mohamed Salah no longer guaranteed starter for Liverpool
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.
The 26-year-old midfielder was substituted in the first half of that match, and Arsenal later confirmed he would miss the current international window.
Potter was only appointed in January to replace Julen Lopetegui as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
United's appalling finish hit another low note at Old Trafford as they lost 2-0 to West Ham.