Business
Court clears way for Nzoia sugar lease to West Kenya sugar
Justice Lawrence N. Mugambi delivered the ruling virtually, siding with preliminary objections raised by the government and other respondents.
Justice Lawrence N. Mugambi delivered the ruling virtually, siding with preliminary objections raised by the government and other respondents.
The governors said the Sh12.29 billion private investment will help revive the sector, settle debts, and restore livelihoods in sugar-growing regions.