Wheelchair Basketball Championships a learning process for Kenya, officials say
Speaking after the match, team captain Ian Kanji said he was proud of the team’s performance, noting they will return home with valuable lessons.
Speaking after the match, team captain Ian Kanji said he was proud of the team’s performance, noting they will return home with valuable lessons.
Speaking from the Pavilhão Multiuso de Kilamba on Wednesday after the game, head coach Sarah Libese congratulated her players but lamented earlier missed opportunities. Kenya had lost to Morocco on Tuesday, Algeria and South Africa on Monday, and host nation Angola on Sunday, but had opened the tournament strongly with an 89-2 win over Liberia on Saturday.
The 5×5 women’s team fell 22–14 in their final contention match, while the men suffered a heavy 92–27 defeat, ending their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.
Speaking after the men’s game at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Kilamba, team manager Joseph Ochieng thanked his players, praising their work ethic.
Speaking on Friday right after the final whistle, women's head coach Sarah Libese was upbeat about her charges, praising them for a good start, but wary of champions South Africa and Algeria.
Speaking on Sunday upon the team's arrival at the José Armando Sayovo Paralympic Sports Complex pavilion, KWBF President Alfred Simiyu said he was in high spirits and told Radio Generation that his charges are targeting qualification for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Ottawa, Canada.