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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

Wheelchair Basketball: Kenya ends Angola tour on a high
Sports

Wheelchair Basketball: Kenya ends Angola tour on a high

Speaking from the Pavilhão Multiuso de Kilamba on Wednesday after the game, head coach Sarah Libese congratulated her players but lamented earlier missed opportunities. Kenya had lost to Morocco on Tuesday, Algeria and South Africa on Monday, and host nation Angola on Sunday, but had opened the tournament strongly with an 89-2 win over Liberia on Saturday.

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KWBF teams in Angola for Commonwealth and World Championship qualifiers
Sports

KWBF teams in Angola for Commonwealth and World Championship qualifiers

Speaking on Sunday upon the team's arrival at the José Armando Sayovo Paralympic Sports Complex pavilion, KWBF President Alfred Simiyu said he was in high spirits and told Radio Generation that his charges are targeting qualification for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Ottawa, Canada.

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