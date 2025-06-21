Quit activism- MP Kaluma tells ex-CJs Mutunga and Maraga
He accused Mutunga, who recently returned from Tanzania, of engaging in actions he claimed risk destabilizing the nation.
He accused Mutunga, who recently returned from Tanzania, of engaging in actions he claimed risk destabilizing the nation.
They claim that on May 18 and 19, 2025, they were detained without explanation at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, had their passports confiscated, and were deported back to Kenya.
Led by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, the coalition condemned the recent detention and mistreatment of activists Boniface Mwangi and Agather Atuhaire in Tanzania, describing it as a direct attack on democratic freedoms.
Mutunga accused state authorities of disregarding the 2010 Constitution, alleging that their conduct amounts to its systematic overthrow.
According to Sing’Oei, there was no coordination or communication between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam regarding the detentions or deportations in question.
"I've been tortured very badly. I can barely walk," Mwangi said.
Karua was removed from the country before she could appear in court, where Lissu faces treason charges linked to his call for electoral reforms.
Suluhu said there is a growing trend of activists from the region trying to meddle in the country’s issues.
Mwangi explained that he refused to open his door to the men who identified themselves as police officers.
The three were held without explanation shortly after arriving in the country in solidarity with Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.