Infographics
Most watched sporting events globally
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
In a move that will see the main tournament proponents earn extra, in a bid to attract more high-quality performances, the organisers believe that rewarding athletes is a key part of making their tournament the most prestigious in Tennis.