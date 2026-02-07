Sports
Winter Olympics 2026 commence with grand multi-city spectacle
American singer Mariah Carey added a global touch, performing Volare in a sparkling white ensemble that captured the crowd’s imagination.
American singer Mariah Carey added a global touch, performing Volare in a sparkling white ensemble that captured the crowd’s imagination.
Ski jumping faces scrutiny after reports some male athletes used penis injections to alter suit fit. FIS says there is no proof, while WADA vows to review any credible evidence.