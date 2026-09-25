Remembering Wangari Maathai 15 years after her death
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
LSK said it was “deeply concerned and gravely disturbed by the recent spate of reported cases of femicide, intimate partner violence, sexual violence, and other forms of gender-based violence across the country,” warning that women and girls were losing their lives in “tragic and disturbing circumstances.”
The United Nations officially recognised International Women's Day in 1977 and some countries recognise International Women's Day as a public holiday including in China, Russia and Uganda.
Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo said the reported acts amount to a serious violation of constitutional rights and national values.