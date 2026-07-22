Argentina goalkeeper considering retirement after heartbreaking World Cup final
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Both sides began cautiously, showing respect for each other's attacking threat. Spain created the first clear chance in the fourth minute, but Lamine Yamal's tame effort failed to trouble Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
Vinčić was arrested and briefly detained in May 2020 during a police raid targeting a drug and prostitution ring in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.
Also set to perform are Nigerian star Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, as well as characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. The show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and is expected to blend music, football and philanthropy before a global audience.