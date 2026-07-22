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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

World Cup Final

Justin Bieber joins historic FIFA World Cup final halftime show
Entertainment

Justin Bieber joins historic FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Also set to perform are Nigerian star Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, as well as characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. The show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and is expected to blend music, football and philanthropy before a global audience.

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