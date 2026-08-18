Sports
Vieira appointed Senegal national team coach
Vieira, who was born in Senegal's capital Dakar, succeeds Pape Thiaw, whose tenure ended after Senegal's elimination from this year's World Cup in the round of 32.
Vieira, who was born in Senegal's capital Dakar, succeeds Pape Thiaw, whose tenure ended after Senegal's elimination from this year's World Cup in the round of 32.
With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion.