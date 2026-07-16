Sports
Tuchel expected to remain England boss despite World Cup heartbreak
The loss ended England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, with Tuchel coming under criticism after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead late in the match.
The loss ended England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, with Tuchel coming under criticism after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead late in the match.
Their first World Cup meeting came in Chile in 1962, when England beat Argentina 3-1 in the group stage. They met again four years later at the 1966 World Cup in England, where the hosts won 1-0 in the quarter-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.
Elfath has developed a reputation as a no-nonsense official. So far in the tournament, he has issued six yellow cards and one straight red card, sending off Uruguay midfielder Agustín Canobbio for a high challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí