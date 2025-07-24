Health and Wellness
7,000 steps a day may be all you need to sharpen your mind and cut disease risk – Study
The research offers a more attainable alternative to the widely accepted but largely unsubstantiated 10,000-step target.
The research offers a more attainable alternative to the widely accepted but largely unsubstantiated 10,000-step target.
The facility, operated by Synergy Gases Limited, is part of a broader regional initiative supported by the East Africa Program on Oxygen Access (EAPOA).
In a statement issued on July 12, CS Duale said a parallel rollout of the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) has seen over 12.1 million children inoculated against typhoid, bringing the total number of beneficiaries under both programmes to millions.